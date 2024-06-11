hits-daily-double

Rob Light to Step Down as CAA’s Head of Music After 26 Years

Rob Light, who has been leading CAA’s music department for the past 26 years, is set to step down from his position. Throughout his tenure, Light has been recognized as one of the most influential figures in the music industry. His departure marks a significant shift in the live entertainment business, as he passes the torch to three new co-heads of global touring.

As Rob Light transitions to a new role within CAA, the agency looks towards the future with a new leadership team. Darryl Eaton, Emma Banks, and Rick Roskin are set to take on the role of co-heads of global touring, bringing a fresh perspective to the live entertainment landscape.

Overall, the music industry is undergoing significant changes, with new leaders stepping up to guide the way. Rob Light’s legacy at CAA will be remembered as a time of innovation and success, setting the stage for the next generation of music industry trailblazers.