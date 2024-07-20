Former President Donald Trump’s announcement of Sen. JD Vance as his pick for vice president has led to a significant resurgence of interest in both Vance’s bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” and its 2020 movie adaptation. The book, which delves into Vance’s Appalachian family values and the socioeconomic challenges in his Ohio hometown, has now claimed the top spot on Amazon’s Best Sellers chart. The movie, which is available for streaming on Netflix, saw a massive increase in viewership following the announcement, becoming one of the platform’s top 10 most-watched films.

Vance’s memoir, published in 2016, details his journey from a troubled upbringing marked by violence and substance abuse to his eventual success as a Yale law graduate and venture capitalist. The book spent 54 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and played a significant role in launching Vance’s political career, which culminated in his election to the U.S. Senate in 2022. “Hillbilly Elegy” was praised for its exploration of the shift in Appalachian political affiliations and the impact of cultural norms on socioeconomic status.

Despite its initial critical acclaim, the book has faced backlash for perpetuating stereotypes about the working class and Appalachians, with some critics arguing that it unfairly blames individuals for their economic and addiction struggles. However, Vance’s newfound position on the Republican presidential ticket has reignited interest in the memoir, leading to a surge in sales that propelled the book to the top of bestseller lists.

The movie adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard and featuring performances by Glenn Close and Amy Adams, received mixed reviews upon its release in 2020. While Close earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Vance’s grandmother, Mamaw, the film was criticized for its portrayal of poverty and its reinforcement of stereotypes. Despite its lukewarm reception, the movie has experienced a resurgence in viewership alongside the renewed interest in Vance’s political career.

As Vance’s star continues to rise in the political arena, both the book and movie versions of “Hillbilly Elegy” are once again in the spotlight. The enduring popularity of Vance’s memoir and its on-screen adaptation underscores the ongoing relevance of its themes and the impact of cultural narratives on public perception. With the renewed attention on “Hillbilly Elegy,” audiences are revisiting Vance’s story and the complex issues it raises, providing a fresh perspective on the intersection of politics, culture, and identity in contemporary America.