Herzogin Meghan is reportedly facing difficulties in finding staff for her new lifestyle brand “American Riviera Orchard.” Currently, she is in need of a chef. The wife of Prince Harry is said to be too demanding.

In March, Herzogin Meghan, 42, introduced her new lifestyle brand “American Riviera Orchard” as part of her comeback on Instagram. Just a few weeks later, she unveiled her first product: a homemade jam that she lovingly packaged and sent as a gift to her friends. However, her new label is now facing some initial challenges.

According to the British “Express,” Herzogin Meghan is struggling to find a chef for her lifestyle brand. Royal experts even suggest that the wife of Prince Harry, 39, is currently in a “deadlock.” It is believed that Meghan’s brand “American Riviera Orchard” will sell luxury items in the lifestyle and household goods categories such as high-end tableware, pet products, cooking utensils, and more. Additionally, the mother of Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 5, and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, is reportedly working on a new cooking show for the streaming giant Netflix, which is set to debut simultaneously with the product launch.

In April, Herzogin Meghan sent 50 jars of her strawberry jam to a select list of friends and social media influencers. However, there is little information available about future products. Royal expert Angela Levin told “GBN America” about the former “Suits” actress’s new plans, stating, “She is very upset about what is happening with ‘American Riviera Orchard.’ She is not happy with how it has been received. The jam was a bit of a joke. She sent it to about 50 friends, and only a few responded.”

Levin further commented, “Everyone says she’s in a bind. It’s just not progressing. She had a hard time finding a CEO to run the company for her, and she is having a hard time finding a chef.” While there were applicants, Herzogin Meghan was reportedly too demanding for them. “She is so demanding, and they don’t really want that. These are chefs who have good jobs, not people who are still learning.”

Source: express.co.uk, gbnews.com