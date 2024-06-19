Heidi Montag, known for her new song “Wet Hot Summer,” recently posted a video on Instagram that caused quite a stir among her fans. In the video, she was seen enjoying a sunny day at the beach in a striped bikini, applying sunscreen. While some fans appreciated her efforts, others were not impressed, with some even deciding to unfollow her.

Heidi, who is married to Spencer Pratt and has two children, has been focusing on her music career and promoting her new song. However, some fans think that she should prioritize being a mom instead of posting bikini photos on social media. Despite the criticism, Heidi remains unfazed and continues to share updates about her life and weight loss journey.

Speaking of weight loss, Heidi has been open about her fitness journey and recent transformation. She revealed that she lost 22 pounds without using any weight loss drugs, attributing her success to a healthy diet and exercise routine. She emphasized the importance of strength and overall well-being over just focusing on the number on the scale.

In a recent interview, Heidi disclosed that she currently weighs 112 pounds, which she believes is the ideal weight for her body. She also mentioned that she has no plans to lose any more weight and is focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Despite facing criticism and negative comments online, Heidi remains confident in herself and her choices, emphasizing the importance of self-acceptance and body positivity.

While Heidi’s social media posts may not always receive positive feedback, she continues to share glimpses of her life with her followers. Whether it’s promoting her music, sharing fitness tips, or posting bikini photos, Heidi remains unapologetically herself. As she navigates the ups and downs of fame and motherhood, Heidi is determined to stay true to who she is and inspire others to do the same.