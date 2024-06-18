Heidi Klum’s daughter, Leni Klum, made headlines last summer when she flaunted her stunning swimsuit body in a micro bikini while vacationing in the South of France. The 20-year-old model, who clearly inherited her mother’s good looks, wowed fans with her curves and toned physique as she soaked up the sun on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

Accompanied by friends and her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, Leni confidently showed off her figure in a green bikini, leaving little to the imagination. With her wet hair and bronzed skin, she exuded confidence and beauty as she lounged around the yacht, capturing the attention of onlookers.

Despite receiving praise for her bikini photos, there was also some criticism regarding the paparazzi shots of a teenager in swimwear. Some fans expressed discomfort with the invasion of privacy and urged the media to refrain from publishing such images of young women.

In addition to her modeling gigs and high-profile appearances with her mother at events like the Cannes Film Festival, Leni is also making waves in the fashion industry as the face of luxury lingerie brand Intimissi. By sharing photos of herself in stylish lingerie on social media, she is not only expanding her influence but also boosting her already impressive net worth.

As Leni continues to carve out her own path in the world of fashion and modeling, it’s clear that she has inherited not only her mother’s beauty but also her ambition and talent. With a bright future ahead of her, this young model is proving that she is more than just a celebrity offspring – she is a rising star in her own right.