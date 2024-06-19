Heidi Klum, the famous supermodel, has been making waves with her lingerie photos on Instagram. Recently, she posted a series of pictures wearing sheer white underwear, showing off her incredible figure. Despite receiving praise from many of her 12 million+ followers, there were some negative comments as well.

In the photos, Heidi is seen posing on a couch and against a white wall, flaunting her long legs, slim waist, and cleavage in a white bra with lace details. She exuded confidence as she kneeled on the couch and struck various poses, including one where she showcased her pert derriere. Her caption, “Buongiorno Amore mio,” which means “Good morning, my love” in Italian, added a playful touch to the post.

Heidi’s Instagram feed often features her daughter, Leni Klum, who is also a model. The mother-daughter duo recently made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival, where they were photographed enjoying the sun in their swimsuits. They are also known for their work with the luxury lingerie brand Intimissi, which they started representing in 2022.

In a previous post from October 2022, Heidi and Leni posed together in embellished lingerie to promote Intimissi. The photo garnered attention on social media, with Leni expressing her love for the brand in the caption. With Heidi Klum’s impressive net worth of $160 million, it’s clear that her influence in the fashion industry is undeniable.

Heidi Klum continues to push boundaries with her bold fashion choices and confident attitude, inspiring her fans to embrace their bodies and feel comfortable in their own skin. Despite facing criticism at times, she remains unapologetically herself, proving that age is just a number when it comes to looking and feeling fabulous. As she navigates the world of modeling and fashion, she sets an example for women of all ages to embrace their inner beauty and confidence.