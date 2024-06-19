Heidi Klum, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, made waves on Instagram when she shared photos of herself in a stunning white lace lingerie set from Intimissimi. The 51-year-old model flaunted her curves in the coordinating bra and Brazilian bottoms while posing on a cream-colored couch. Klum captioned the post with “Buongiorno Amore mio,” giving a subtle nod to the Italian fashion brand’s Ciao Amore collection.

Although comments were disabled on the post, Klum is known for sharing body-baring pictures on social media. She recently celebrated her 51st birthday by sunbathing topless poolside and welcomed bikini season in the South of France earlier this year. Klum has also appeared in ads for Intimissimi, including a holiday campaign alongside her daughter, Leni Klum, 20, last year.

In an interview with People, Klum shared that she is very comfortable being naked and prefers to avoid tan lines. She mentioned that she strategically avoids tan lines because she wears a variety of outfits and does not want any visible marks. Klum’s confidence in her body and her bold fashion choices have made her a fashion icon in the industry.

The mother of four has never shied away from showing off her figure and has consistently shared empowering messages about body positivity and self-confidence. Her openness about embracing her natural beauty at any age has inspired many of her fans to feel comfortable in their own skin.

Klum’s bold style and fearless attitude towards fashion have solidified her status as a trendsetter and a role model for women of all ages. Her ability to exude confidence and elegance in any outfit, whether it’s a glamorous gown on the red carpet or a simple lingerie set on social media, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Heidi Klum’s latest Instagram post in white lace lingerie serves as a reminder that age is just a number, and true beauty comes from within. Her timeless appeal and effortless grace make her a true fashion icon whose influence transcends generations.