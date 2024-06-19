Heidi Klum recently turned 51 and celebrated her birthday in style by sharing some stunning photos on Instagram. The German model looked incredible in white lacy lingerie, showing off her enviable figure. She posed on a sofa with bed hair, exuding confidence and beauty.

In addition to her solo shots, Heidi also shared some sweet moments with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, from their daily life. The couple was seen enjoying fruity cocktails together and spending quality time with their children. On Father’s Day, Heidi posted a lovely family photo featuring Tom, her sons Henry and Johan, and her daughters Leni and Lou. It was a heartwarming glimpse into their lives as a blended family.

Speaking of Leni, Heidi’s oldest daughter is making a name for herself in the modeling world. Following in her mother’s footsteps, Leni has already graced the cover of Vogue Germany and signed with IMG Models. She’s worked with top brands like GHD, Dior, and Intimissimi, showcasing her talent and beauty.

Heidi and her ex-husband, Seal, also made headlines recently when they reunited at their son Henry’s graduation. Despite their divorce, the former couple came together to support their son, showing that family always comes first. Seal was accompanied by his girlfriend, Laura Strayer, while Heidi was there with her husband, Tom. It was a touching moment that highlighted the importance of co-parenting and putting differences aside for the sake of their children.

Away from family events, Heidi and Tom enjoyed a fun outing at the Euros match between Germany and Scotland. The couple went incognito with bold face paint representing their home country’s flag colors. They cheered on Germany as they secured a 5-1 victory, creating lasting memories together.

Heidi Klum continues to impress fans with her stunning looks, successful career, and dedication to her family. Whether she’s gracing the pages of magazines, walking the red carpet, or simply spending time with loved ones, Heidi always shines bright. Her Instagram posts offer a glimpse into her life behind the scenes, showing a woman who is beautiful, confident, and full of love.