This week on America’s Got Talent, the auditions continued to showcase incredible talents that left the judges and audience in awe. Host Terry Crews led the way as the contestants took the stage to impress judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell.

One of the standout performances of the night came from 9-year-old songstress Pranysqa Mishra, who took everyone by surprise with her rendition of Tina Turner’s “River Deep — Mountain High.” Her powerful voice and stage presence earned her a standing ovation from the audience and left judge Simon Cowell speechless.

However, it was Heidi Klum who stole the show by slamming the Golden Buzzer for Mishra, sending her straight to the live rounds of the competition. The emotional moment brought tears to Mishra’s eyes and showcased the true impact of talent and determination on the show.

In addition to Mishra’s performance, the night featured other memorable acts such as the TT Brothers, Oscar Stembridge, Sebastian & Sonia, Attraction Juniors Shadow Artists, Boss Baby Brody, Erica Rhodes, New Menudo, Young Min, and more.

The judges, including Terry Crews, opened up about the significance of the Golden Buzzer and how it has transformed the competition. Each judge now has their own Golden Buzzer, allowing them to champion acts that resonate with them on a personal level.

Simon Cowell, the mastermind behind America’s Got Talent, explained that the decision to introduce a second Golden Buzzer was inspired by the incredible dedication and creativity of the contestants. The show continues to evolve and surprise audiences with each new season, showcasing talents from around the world.

As the auditions progress, viewers can expect more jaw-dropping performances, emotional moments, and unexpected twists on America’s Got Talent. The show airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, so be sure to tune in to see the next generation of superstars take the stage.