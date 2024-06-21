Heidi Klum made quite the daring move during her recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones. The show features celebrities eating increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering questions from host Sean Evans. Klum, known for her modeling career and role as an America’s Got Talent judge, took on the challenge with gusto. However, things took a turn when she encountered wings covered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce.

Struggling to handle the heat, Klum resorted to chugging buttermilk to calm her taste buds. Despite her efforts, the spice proved to be too much, and Klum found herself becoming visibly overheated. In a bold move to cool down, she decided to strip off her denim shirt, revealing a bright red bra underneath. The German-American model continued to tackle the spicy wings like a pro, even after losing her shirt.

Fans were quick to praise Klum’s composure and energy during the challenge, with many taking to social media to express their admiration. Klum herself shared clips from the episode on her Instagram, including the moment she ripped off her shirt. Her fans couldn’t help but gush over her fearless attitude and sense of humor.

This isn’t the first time Klum has made headlines for her daring choices. Known for her extravagant Halloween costumes, she has previously dressed up as a variety of characters, including a flesh-eating alien, Fiona from Shrek, and a giant Peacock. Her willingness to take on challenges and push the boundaries of fashion and entertainment has solidified her status as a boss lady in the industry.

Despite the heat of the spicy wings, Klum’s cool demeanor and ability to laugh at herself only added to her charm. Her appearance on Hot Ones showcased a different side of the model, proving that she is not afraid to take risks and have fun in the process. Klum’s willingness to embrace the unexpected and keep her fans entertained is just one of the many reasons why she continues to be a beloved figure in the world of entertainment.