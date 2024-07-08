Heidi Klum found herself in the spotlight once again as she faced criticism for her bold fashion choice at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Monaco earlier this year. The 51-year-old supermodel made a statement by wearing a sleeveless jacket unbuttoned and going braless, accompanied by her 20-year-old daughter Leni Klum. Despite looking trendy and chic, Heidi was met with harsh comments on The Daily Mail, where users age-shamed her and advised her to cover up.

Heidi Klum showcased her braless look in a white cropped jacket with button detailing, revealing her cleavage and toned arms. She paired the jacket with matching pants, white sneakers, and a quilted white shoulder bag, exuding bohemian vibes. Leni Klum, who has been accompanying her mother to various events, sported a more covered-up look with baggy white pants and a shirtless jacket, twinning with Heidi.

The comments on Heidi’s outfit ranged from calling her “old” and “desperate” to criticizing her for seeking attention, especially by bringing her daughter to public events. Despite the backlash, Heidi has continued to make headlines, including her joint campaign with Leni for lingerie brand Intimissi. The mother-daughter duo posed in stylish lingerie sets, with Heidi in a lacy bustier bra and matching briefs, and Leni in a floral two-piece set, both wearing mini kimono jackets over their lingerie.

Heidi Klum’s bold and unbuttoned fashion statement at the Monaco Grand Prix sparked controversy and mixed reactions from users online. While some praised her confidence and style, others criticized her for seeking attention and setting a bad example, especially with her daughter by her side. However, Heidi has remained unfazed by the criticism and continues to make bold fashion choices, whether on the red carpet or in promotional campaigns with her daughter. Despite the age-shaming and negative comments, Heidi Klum stands by her fashion decisions and embraces her unique sense of style.