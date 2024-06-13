Heidi Klum, at 51 years old, took on a sultry role in Sofi Tukker’s latest music video, setting the scene on fire with her captivating presence. Throughout the video for the duo’s new single Spiral, Heidi spent most of her time clad in underwear and a sheer pink robe, exuding confidence and charm that made her appear much younger than her actual age.

Teaming up with singer Sophie Hawley-Weld, the two women embarked on a day of fun and partying at home, eventually inviting Sofi Tukker’s Tucker Halpern, the pizza delivery man, to join in on the festivities. The video, while risqué in some aspects, included scenes of the women playfully interacting with dildos and vibrators, adding a touch of humor to the overall storyline.

Heidi expressed her enjoyment of working with Sophie and Tucker, praising their talent, creativity, and engaging personalities in a statement. She emphasized the importance of friendship during challenging times, underscoring the theme of the video.

Spiral’s video, directed by Aerin Moreno, drew inspiration from 1990s chick flicks, incorporating playful references to iconic pornographic storylines. The narrative unfolds with Heidi and Sophie in various settings, showcasing their camaraderie and lighthearted antics.

From trying on extravagant outfits in the walk-in closet to engaging in playful guitar performances and indulging in a plate of sausage links, the video captures the essence of female friendship and empowerment. The dynamic between the women, combined with the infectious energy of the song, creates a visually compelling and entertaining experience for viewers.

As the video progresses, the storyline takes unexpected turns, with the introduction of the pizza delivery driver adding a comedic element to the mix. Rather than following traditional tropes of adult entertainment, the video subverts expectations, culminating in a lively dance party with Tucker on the turntables.

Fans of Sofi Tukker can look forward to seeing Heidi join the duo for a performance of Spiral on Germany’s Top Model, adding another exciting dimension to their collaboration. With the upcoming release of their album Bread, scheduled for Friday, August 23, Sofi Tukker continues to captivate audiences with their unique style and infectious music.

Heidi’s involvement in the music video not only showcases her versatility as a model and entertainer but also highlights the enduring appeal of Sofi Tukker’s artistry. Through their creative collaboration, the trio delivers a compelling visual narrative that celebrates friendship, self-expression, and the joy of shared experiences.