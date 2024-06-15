Heather Small, a prominent figure in the 90s British music scene, has recently been awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours for her contributions to voluntary and charitable services. Small, known for hits such as Moving On Up, Search For The Hero, and Proud, rose to fame as a founding member of Manchester-based band M People and later as a successful solo artist.

Born in 1965 and growing up on a London council estate, Small’s musical journey began when she responded to an advertisement seeking a singer with influences from Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight. She joined her first band, Hot House, at the age of 18 and eventually found her way to M People after being dropped from her initial group.

M People, an indie band formed by Manchester DJ Mike Pickering in 1990, achieved significant success, winning awards like best British dance act at the Brit Awards and the prestigious Mercury Prize for their album Elegant Slumming. Despite her success, Small faced challenges in the industry, reflecting on unequal treatment compared to her male counterparts.

Apart from her music career, Small lent her vocals to various projects, including the Children In Need single Perfect Day and her solo hit Proud, which became the theme song for The Oprah Winfrey Show and the 2012 London Olympics. She also showcased her talent on television, participating in shows like Strictly Come Dancing and The Masked Singer.

Small’s involvement in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where she celebrated the late Queen among other “national treasures,” highlighted her enduring presence in British culture. Meanwhile, controversy arose when M People’s hit Moving On Up was used by Prime Minister Liz Truss at a political event, causing frustration among the band members.

In her personal life, Small’s son, James Small-Edwards, made a foray into politics by becoming a Labour councillor. Small shares James with her former partner, Shaun Edwards, a former rugby player and coach, before marrying lawyer David Neita in 2012.

Heather Small’s journey from a London council estate to receiving royal recognition for her philanthropic efforts is a testament to her enduring impact on the British music industry and beyond.