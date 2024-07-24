On a recent episode of BBC Breakfast, hosts Jon Kay and Sally Nugent spoke with the family of eight-month-old Zackary Blades and Karlene Warner, who tragically lost their lives in a crash caused by a speeding drink-driver. The family, including Shalorna and Lareesa Warner, are calling for a change in the law to ensure justice for their loved ones.

During the emotional interview, Shalorna shared how her son Zackary and sister Karlene were taken away so tragically by the actions of the drunk driver, Darryl Anderson, who was driving at an alarming speed of 141 mph while being three times over the legal limit. The perpetrator has been sentenced to 17 years in prison and banned from driving for 21 years, but the family believes that more stringent measures need to be put in place.

Shalorna expressed her dissatisfaction with the driving ban, stating that it feels like nonsense as the majority of the time, the perpetrator will be behind bars and unable to drive. Lareesa, moved to tears, shared a touching memory of her nephew Zackary, highlighting the bond they were beginning to form before his untimely death.

The emotional interview left viewers heartbroken and in awe of the bravery shown by the family in sharing their story. Many took to social media to express their support and agreement with the family’s call for a change in the law to ensure that similar tragedies can be prevented in the future.

The tragic loss of Zackary and Karlene serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of dangerous driving and the importance of holding accountable those responsible for such actions. The bravery and resilience shown by the family in the face of such a heartbreaking loss is truly commendable.

As the family continues to advocate for change, their story serves as a powerful reminder of the need for stricter laws and penalties to deter reckless driving behavior and protect innocent lives on the road. The legacy of Zackary and Karlene lives on through their family’s unwavering commitment to seeking justice and ensuring that their story sparks meaningful change in the driving laws of the country.