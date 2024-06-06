Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke and Jelly Roll Collaborate on New Country-Metal Single “All My Life”

In a surprising turn of events, Ronnie Radke of Falling in Reverse has teamed up with Jelly Roll for a unique country-metal fusion track titled “All My Life.” This unexpected collaboration is set to be featured on Falling in Reverse’s upcoming album, Popular Monsters.

The song combines modern country crossover elements with Radke’s southern twang as he sings about the ups and downs of life. Jelly Roll’s countrified presence adds a new dimension to the track, making it suitable for both country dives and rock concerts alike.

The music video for “All My Life” features Radke descending from the heavens on a Pegasus, setting the stage for a wild west-inspired narrative complete with a bar fight, a bank heist, and a Gold Rush-era kaiju conflict.

Popular Monsters is scheduled to be released on August 16th via Epitaph Records, and will include tracks such as “RONALD,” “Bad Guy” featuring Sharaya, and a piano ballad version of Papa Roach’s “Last Resort.” The album will also feature “The Popular Monstour II” tour with Dance Gavin Dance and Tech N9ne kicking off in August.

With its unique blend of genres and larger-than-life visuals, “All My Life” is sure to captivate fans of both country and metal music. Stay tuned for more updates on Falling in Reverse’s latest musical endeavors.