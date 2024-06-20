CL Heckman, a viral TikToker and author, is using her platform to not only heal from her own past trauma but also to help others who have similar experiences. Through sharing her story on TikTok and publishing multiple books, she aims to create a sense of community and empowerment for survivors of abuse.

In an exclusive interview with The Blast, Heckman shared that her journey of healing is not easy, but the support she receives from readers of her books gives her strength. She emphasizes the importance of finding a “village” of people who understand and validate your experiences, rather than feeling isolated and alone.

Her recent viral TikTok video, where she reveals a symbolic transformation of a suitcase holding her trauma into a collection of bestselling books, resonated with many viewers who could relate to her story. The overwhelming response to her video highlights the prevalence of past trauma in society and the need for more open conversations about abuse.

Heckman’s advice for parents of children who have experienced trauma is simple yet powerful – believe and protect them. Her own experience of writing down her memories and turning them into books was a therapeutic process that helped her confront her past and reclaim her voice.

Despite facing challenges like PTSD, anxiety, and nightmares during the writing process, Heckman is committed to continuing her storytelling journey to help others navigate their own darkness. Her books, ranging from novels inspired by her childhood to equestrian-themed series, aim to provide comfort and insight to readers dealing with tough subjects like depression and peer pressure.

Through social media platforms like TikTok, Heckman has found a supportive community of survivors who share similar experiences. She acknowledges the healing power of connecting with others and hopes to expand her reach to touch even more lives through her writing.

As she plans future books, including a mystery novel and a choose-your-own-adventure book, Heckman remains dedicated to using her voice to shed light on the impact of trauma and the resilience of survivors. Her journey of healing through shared trauma serves as an inspiration for others to find strength in their stories and break the silence surrounding abuse.