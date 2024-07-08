Cory Hardrict recently starred in the film ‘Divorce in Black,’ which hit close to home for the actor. After finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Tia Mowry in April 2023, Hardrict dove into the role of Dallas, a man struggling to move on from his failed marriage with Ava, played by Meagan Good. Despite the personal parallels, Hardrict felt drawn to the project because of Tyler Perry’s impactful storytelling and the opportunity to work with the renowned filmmaker.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Hardrict shared that channeling his emotions into the character of Dallas was a form of therapy for him. The intense emotions and struggles portrayed in the film allowed him to honor his past and the loved ones he has lost. By pouring his heart and soul into the role, Hardrict found a sense of closure and healing from his own real-life challenges.

The storyline of ‘Divorce in Black’ delves into themes of mental health and the importance of seeking help and support in times of crisis. Hardrict emphasized the significance of addressing mental health issues to avoid negative impacts on relationships and personal well-being. He encouraged viewers, particularly Black men, to prioritize their mental health and seek guidance when needed, as it can make a significant difference in their lives and the lives of those around them.

As Hardrict navigates his own second act post-divorce, he views ‘Divorce in Black’ as a new beginning in his career. The film marks a fresh start for the actor, igniting a sense of excitement and readiness to explore new opportunities and challenges. Hardrict expressed enthusiasm for this next chapter in his life, likening it to a revitalizing experience akin to a child in a candy store, eager to embrace all the possibilities ahead.

‘Divorce in Black’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on July 11, offering audiences a compelling narrative that explores love, loss, and the complexities of relationships. Through his compelling performance in the film, Cory Hardrict delivers a powerful message about growth, healing, and the importance of prioritizing mental health in the face of adversity. As viewers engage with the story of Dallas and Ava, they are encouraged to reflect on their own experiences and seek support when needed to navigate life’s challenges with resilience and grace.