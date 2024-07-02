The breakup between The Chase star Mark Labbett and his ex-girlfriend Hayley Palmer continues to make headlines. Hayley, 42, has been vocal about her feelings following their split, claiming she is undergoing ‘betrayal counselling’ due to the way Mark, 58, ended their relationship over the phone.

Many were surprised by the breakup, especially since it occurred shortly after the couple celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to the beach. Hayley has not been shy about expressing her emotions, both on social media and in interviews, while Mark has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

During an appearance on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Hayley shared the impact the split has had on her mental health. She described feeling like she was experiencing betrayal trauma, which resulted in flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety. The sudden end of their relationship left her in shock and feeling completely alone.

Reflecting on the final conversation she had with Mark, Hayley detailed how he broke the news to her over the phone, leaving her in a state of panic and shock. She eventually blocked him on all social media platforms and sought counseling to help her cope with the aftermath of the breakup.

In an emotional interview with The Sun, Hayley tearfully recounted the moment Mark ended their relationship over the phone, describing his demeanor as cold and hurtful. She expressed her disappointment in the way he chose to handle the situation, wishing they could have had a more respectful and amicable conversation about their future.

Despite the pain of the breakup, Hayley remains optimistic about her healing journey. She emphasized the importance of self-love and self-care, acknowledging that counseling has been instrumental in helping her navigate the emotional aftermath of the split.

As the details of their relationship continue to unfold in the media, both Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer are facing public scrutiny and judgment. However, amidst the drama and controversy, Hayley’s willingness to share her story and vulnerability serves as a reminder of the complexities of love and heartbreak, even for public figures like herself and Mark.