Rebel Wilson Puts $2.3M Sydney Penthouse on the Market

Australian actress and comedian Rebel Wilson has listed her investment apartment in Sydney for sale, signaling her continued move away from property ties in Australia. The two-level, two-bedroom apartment in Balmain is now up for grabs for a whopping $2.3 million, a significant increase from the $1.88 million she paid for it back in 2015.

Situated above the heritage-listed Lever Brothers soap factory, the apartment boasts 184m2 of living space, two balconies, and a rooftop terrace. Wilson is set to auction off the property on June 22, hoping to make a profit from her initial investment.

While the Pitch Perfect star recently sold another Sydney home for $9.5 million, it is unlikely that she will make an appearance at the upcoming auction. Speculations about the type of landlord Wilson would be range from having a celebrity landlord as a novelty to the potential drawbacks of dealing with a landlord in general.

For those interested in purchasing the former celebrity-owned property, more information and images can be found on the CobdenHayson Real Estate website. As for the rest of us, the dream of homeownership may remain just that – a dream.

—

Biography:

Rebel Wilson, born in Sydney, Australia, is a multi-talented actress, comedian, and author known for her roles in popular films such as Pitch Perfect. She studied at the Australian Theatre for Young People before pursuing a career in Hollywood. Wilson has achieved success both on-screen and off, with various accolades and achievements to her name. In recent years, she has made headlines for her property investments and real estate ventures, showcasing her business acumen alongside her comedic talents. Despite her fame and fortune, Wilson remains a down-to-earth personality with a knack for making people laugh.