Harry Styles made a surprising appearance at the Stevie Nicks concert at BST Hyde Park, which left the crowd in awe. The Watermelon Sugar singer, 30, joined the legendary Fleetwood Mac icon, 76, to pay tribute to the late Christine McVie on what would have been her 81st birthday. Christine sadly passed away in December 2022 after battling cancer following a stroke.

During the emotional performance, Harry and Stevie sang classic hits like “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide” together. Stevie expressed her gratitude to the audience for helping her cope with Christine’s death, emphasizing the significance of their support during such a challenging time. She thanked Harry for his presence and support on stage.

Stevie Nicks revealed that Christine’s passing marked the end of Fleetwood Mac as they knew it. The band’s classic lineup, including John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, and Mick Fleetwood, performed for the last time at a tribute event in 2018 before Christine’s death. Following her passing, Buckingham was replaced, leading to changes in the band’s dynamic.

Stevie likened her bond with Christine to that of Taylor Swift’s song “You’re on Your Own, Kid,” highlighting their unique connection within Fleetwood Mac. She expressed how Christine’s absence deeply impacted her and the band, making it challenging to envision a future without her musical soulmate.

While Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood acknowledged the strained relationship between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks, he expressed hope for a reconciliation between the former bandmates. Despite the emotional barriers that exist, Mick emphasized the possibility of healing between them, even if it doesn’t involve a band reunion.

The surprise appearance of Harry Styles at the Stevie Nicks concert added a special touch to the emotional tribute to Christine McVie. The event not only celebrated the iconic music of Fleetwood Mac but also highlighted the enduring impact of meaningful relationships within the music industry.