Harry Styles made a surprise appearance at Stevie Nicks’ London show, delighting the crowd. The audience at BST Hyde Park went wild when Harry joined Stevie on stage to perform her hits. Harry and Stevie share a strong bond that dates back to when they first met nine years ago during Harry’s time with One Direction.

Their friendship blossomed after Mick Fleetwood, Stevie’s bandmate, introduced Harry to Stevie at a Fleetwood Mac show. Since then, they have remained close, with Harry even inviting Stevie to his home to listen to his unreleased album. Their friendship is so special that Stevie asked Harry to induct her into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.

Stevie has expressed her admiration for Harry’s music, stating that his album Fine Lines resonated with her deeply. She praised Harry for his ability to capture emotions and memories in his songs that she hadn’t been able to express herself. Their bond was evident when Harry described Stevie as everything he could ever want in a lady, lover, and friend.

Despite their age difference, Stevie teased that an older version of Harry could be her type, hinting at the special connection they share. They have performed together at various events, including Harry’s show in Los Angeles and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. Harry has always admired Stevie for her timeless talent and ability to stay current in the music industry.

Harry’s journey from a talent show contestant to a chart-topping solo artist has been remarkable. After leaving One Direction, he pursued a successful solo career and even ventured into acting, starring in the blockbuster film Dunkirk. His self-titled album topped the charts in the US and UK, earning him numerous awards and accolades.

