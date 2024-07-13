Stevie Nicks surprised fans during a London concert by inviting Harry Styles to join her on stage for a special tribute to Fleetwood Mac singer Christine McVie. The duo performed two of Nicks’ most beloved songs, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and “Landslide,” in honor of what would have been McVie’s 81st birthday.

Nicks, 76, spoke emotionally about McVie, describing her as a beloved friend to many and expressing how much she was missed. Styles, 30, appeared moved by the occasion but maintained his composure as he accompanied Nicks on guitar for the heartfelt performance.

The concert served as a healing moment for Nicks, who shared with the audience how performing has helped her cope with the loss of McVie, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2022 at the age of 79. Nicks fondly recalled her mother’s advice to find solace on stage during times of distress, a sentiment that has guided her through the grieving process.

McVie’s death certificate later revealed that she had suffered an ischemic stroke triggered by undetected cancer. While the origin of the cancer remains unknown, Nicks continues to cherish the memories of her dear friend, referring to McVie as her “best friend in the whole world” since their early days together in 1975.

In the wake of McVie’s passing, both Nicks and Styles have paid tribute to her legacy through music. Styles previously performed “Songbird” during a concert in Chile as a nod to McVie, blowing a kiss to the air while expressing gratitude for her influence on his career. Nicks, on the other hand, penned a heartfelt letter honoring McVie as her closest confidante, regretting not being able to bid her a proper farewell in person.

The collaborative performance between Nicks and Styles not only celebrated McVie’s life and musical contributions but also highlighted the enduring impact of friendship and shared experiences in the face of loss. As fans continue to remember McVie’s legacy, her spirit lives on through the heartfelt tributes of those who knew and loved her.