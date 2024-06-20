Netflix star Harry Jowsey has been causing quite a stir with British influencer Madeline Argy at the Spotify Beach events during the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. The two were spotted getting cozy after watching Arcade Fire’s performance in the South of France, surrounded by celebrities, media personalities, and industry professionals.

In exclusive video footage obtained by Page Six, Jowsey, 27, and Argy, 23, can be seen standing close together, with Jowsey flaunting his muscles in a white tank top and Argy looking elegant in a long black dress. They were engrossed in looking at something on Jowsey’s phone, sparking speculation about a possible romance between the reality star and the influencer.

During the event, Jowsey and Argy also posed for photos with TikTok queen Alix Earle and other social media stars like Markell Washington, Braxton Berrios, Jake Shane, Josh Richards, and Gabi Moura. The chemistry between Jowsey and Argy was evident, especially when Jowsey wrapped his arm around Argy’s back during a photo session on a couch at Spotify Beach’s Tuesday night concert.

While representatives for Jowsey and Argy have not responded to requests for comments about their relationship status, fans are curious about the nature of their connection. Jowsey’s previous romantic involvement with “Love Is Blind” star Jessica “Jess” Vestal is still playing out on Netflix’s “Perfect Match,” where the couple has been seen enjoying each other’s company on the beach.

In a recent TikTok post, Jowsey shared a video of himself and Vestal lounging on the beach, expressing his excitement about growing old with her. However, a separate video featuring Jowsey and Argy using a filter to make themselves look elderly has fueled speculation about a potential romance between the two. The video was captioned with three happy tears emojis and the hashtag “perfectmatch,” leaving fans wondering if Argy could be Jowsey’s true perfect match.

As Jowsey’s personal life continues to be in the spotlight, fans are eagerly awaiting any updates on his relationships and potential love interests. The chemistry between Jowsey and Argy at the Cannes Lions Festival has certainly captured the attention of many, adding more intrigue to the Netflix heartthrob’s romantic life.