Harry Connick Jr., a well-known singer and pianist, recently reflected on his experience recording the soundtrack for the iconic film When Harry Met Sally… 35 years ago. At the young age of 21, Connick was approached by director Rob Reiner to lend his talents to the soundtrack, which went on to top the traditional jazz chart and the Billboard 200.

In a recent interview, Connick shared his excitement about the opportunity to work on the soundtrack, noting that it was a dream come true for him at the time. He had the chance to sing with a full orchestra for the first time, which was a significant learning experience for him as a young musician. The success of the soundtrack even earned Connick his first Grammy award for Best Jazz Male Vocal Performance.

Fast forward to today, Connick is now involved in a new Netflix rom-com called Find Me Falling, where he acts and sings in the film. He plays the role of an aging rock star who is at a crossroads in his life, portraying the character’s emotional journey with authenticity and depth. Connick also penned two original songs for the film, including one that inspired the title of the movie.

Reflecting on his experience working on Find Me Falling, Connick shared that it was a unique challenge to write songs from the perspective of his character. The process allowed him to make creative choices that he wouldn’t have made otherwise, adding depth and emotion to the character’s storyline.

Find Me Falling follows the traditional elements of a romantic comedy, with Connick’s character rekindling a past romance while navigating unexpected twists and turns along the way. Set against the backdrop of Cyprus, the film offers a visually stunning setting for the unfolding love story.

In discussing the enduring appeal of romantic comedies, Connick mentioned that the genre continues to captivate audiences with its themes of escapism, love, travel, and quirky storytelling. Find Me Falling is now available for streaming on Netflix, offering viewers a heartwarming and entertaining escape into the world of rom-coms.