Harry Clark and Paul Gorton, known for their appearances on the reality TV show “The Traitors,” have recently joined the cast of a new BBC series called Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. In this show, the duo will be searching for valuable antiques and attempting to make a profit by selling them at auctions. The pair, along with other special guests, were teased by antiques expert Roo Irvine for their upcoming appearance on the show.

In addition to their involvement in “Celebrity Antiques Road Trip,” Harry and Paul have also hinted at other projects, including their own podcast. Harry, who is 23 years old, expressed excitement for the future and teased more collaborations with Paul, who is 36 years old. Harry’s recent success on “The Traitors” has opened up new opportunities for him in the world of reality TV.

Not only has Harry joined the cast of “Celebrity Antiques Road Trip,” but he has also signed up for another reality show, “Celebrity SAS.” With his background in the Armed Forces, Harry is expected to excel in the physical and mental challenges presented on the show. Despite concerns about his advantage due to his military experience, the producers of “Celebrity SAS” were eager to have Harry on board.

Following his win on “The Traitors,” where he walked away with nearly £100,000, Harry has been exploring different avenues within the reality TV genre. His success on the show has garnered him a significant following and has led to various opportunities in the entertainment industry. Harry’s girlfriend, Anna Maynard, has been supportive of his ventures into reality TV and has accompanied him on his journey to fame.

In an interview, Harry expressed his interest in participating in shows like “Strictly Come Dancing” and “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” His enthusiasm for new challenges and experiences shows his willingness to push himself outside his comfort zone. Despite the uncertainties that come with participating in reality TV shows, Harry remains open to opportunities that come his way.

Overall, Harry Clark and Paul Gorton’s involvement in “Celebrity Antiques Road Trip” and “Celebrity SAS” showcases their versatility and adaptability in the world of reality television. Their partnership on “The Traitors” has proven to be successful, and fans can expect more exciting collaborations from the duo in the future. As they continue to explore new projects and opportunities, Harry and Paul are making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry.