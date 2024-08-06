Eve Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, has been making headlines recently for her romantic involvement with British Olympian Harry Charles, who competes in equestrian events for Team Great Britain. The couple’s relationship was confirmed when Eve was spotted cheering Harry on at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where he won a gold medal in the show jumping competition.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Eve expressed her pride and excitement for Harry’s victory, while Harry himself shared his joy and gratitude for the support he received from his loved ones. Harry, who comes from a family of Olympic equestrians, revealed that his father, Peter Charles, advised him to savor every moment of the competition, as it would likely be the best moment of his life.

Despite Harry’s success in the equestrian world, Eve is no stranger to the sport herself. She has a strong background in show jumping and was ranked fifth among riders under 25 globally in 2019. Additionally, Eve has showcased her versatility by making her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2021 and signing with DNA Models in 2022.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics unfold, various athletes from around the world are showcasing their skills and competing for medals. From historic wins to heart-stopping moments in various sports like swimming, fencing, table tennis, and BMX biking, the games are filled with excitement and drama. Athletes like Simone Biles, LeBron James, and Caroline Marks are leaving their mark on the competition with their exceptional performances.

The Olympic spirit is alive and well in Paris, with athletes pushing their limits and inspiring viewers worldwide. As the games progress, fans can tune in to NBC and Peacock for daily coverage until the Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11th, at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Don’t miss out on the thrilling moments and incredible achievements of the 2024 Paris Olympics.