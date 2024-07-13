Harrison Butker has responded to Serena Williams’ comment at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Serena threw shade at the Kansas City Chiefs kicker during the event, and now Butker has shared his thoughts on the matter. He commended Serena for using her platform to express her beliefs and mentioned that sports should unite people, not divide them.

The controversy stemmed from Butker’s remarks during his commencement speech at Benedictine College, where he made comments about various topics that garnered attention. Serena, along with her sister Venus and Quinta Brunson, took the stage at the ESPYs to discuss women’s sports, and Serena took a dig at Butker in response to his previous statements.

Following Serena’s comment, several other celebrities, including Katy Perry, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Travis Kelce, Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Jason Kelce, Maria Shriver, Kelly Stafford, Patricia Heaton, Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Bill Maher, Tavia and Gracie Hunt, and Roger Goodell, shared their opinions on Butker’s speech and Serena’s response.

It’s clear that Butker’s commencement speech sparked a conversation about women’s roles, family, and personal choices. While opinions on the matter differ, it’s essential to recognize that everyone has the right to express their beliefs in a respectful manner. The controversy serves as a reminder that open dialogue and understanding are crucial, especially when discussing sensitive topics.

