Mimii Ngulube, a 24-year-old mental health nurse from Portsmouth, decided to join Love Island because she found it challenging to meet someone special in her area. She hopes to bring style, humor, and honesty to the villa, emphasizing her ability to pick up on people’s true personalities.

Sean Stone, a 24-year-old sweet salesman from Hertford, believes that Love Island is the perfect opportunity to find his soulmate. Described as loving, caring, and thoughtful by his friends and family, Sean is ready to offer his support and companionship to his fellow islanders.

Harriett Blackmore, a 24-year-old dancer and personal shopper from Brighton, aims to bring entertainment and drama to the villa. With a claim to fame of being an IT girl in Brighton, Harriett is no stranger to the spotlight and is prepared to make a lasting impression on her fellow contestants.

Ayo Odukoya, a 25-year-old model from Canning Town, hopes to bring excitement and joy to the villa. Known for his respectful demeanor and positive energy, Ayo believes that his presence will make everyone feel comfortable and at ease.

Nicole Samuel, a 24-year-old accounts manager from Aberdare, Wales, enjoys the single life and the freedom it offers. Despite her fun-loving nature, not many people know that Nicole became a world champion dancer in 2011, showcasing her hidden talents.

Ronnie Vint, a 27-year-old semi-professional footballer from South East London, is looking for a family-oriented, caring partner. Known for his friendship with Bradley Dack and Olivia, Ronnie hopes to find love with someone who shares his values and interests.

Jess White, a 25-year-old retail manager from Stockport, admits to being a bit of a challenge in relationships. With high standards and a preference for tall, family-oriented partners, Jess is unapologetic about her expectations in a potential match.

Ciaran Davies, a 21-year-old surveyor from Pencoed, South Wales, values humor and loyalty in a partner. With a claim to fame of pretending to be Liam Reardon to gain entry to a club, Ciaran is no stranger to thinking on his feet and having a good time.

Uma Jammeh, a 23-year-old VIP host and model from Islington, North London, feels unlucky in love but remains hopeful for a new beginning. With a quirky claim to fame of being born in a hospital closet, Uma is ready to find the romance she’s been searching for.

Joey Essex, a 33-year-old reality star from Chigwell, Essex, is no stranger to the limelight. With famous exes like Sam Faiers, Ellie Brown, and Maura Higgins, Joey is ready to make a splash in the Love Island villa.

Omar Nyame, a 25-year-old PE teacher from Croydon, London, hopes to dispel the rumors of being a player and show his true, caring nature. With a heart of gold and a desire for genuine connections, Omar is ready to find love on Love Island.

Grace Jackson, a 25-year-old model and social media marketing coordinator from Manchester, struggles to find guys who communicate effectively. Known for her outgoing lifestyle and love for travel, Grace is searching for someone who can keep up with her adventurous spirit.

Wil Anderson, a 23-year-old quantity surveyor from Whitley Bay, decided to join Love Island after taking a break from serious relationships. Ready to put himself back out there, Wil hopes to rediscover the love and excitement of a new romance.

Tiffany Leighton, a 25-year-old HR coordinator from Hertfordshire, describes herself as fit, bubbly, and unapologetically herself. With a flair for flirting and a spontaneous personality, Tiffany is prepared to shake things up in the Love Island villa.

Matilda Draper, a 24-year-old recruitment consultant from Beckenham, is ready to bring sunshine and laughter to the villa. Known for her lightheartedness and sense of humor, Matilda is determined to keep things fun and enjoyable for her fellow islanders.

Konnor Ewudzi, a 28-year-old barber from Cornwall, is eager to find a meaningful relationship on Love Island. With past relationship experiences to guide him, Konnor is ready to navigate the challenges of love and romance in the villa.