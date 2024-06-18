Harriet Herbig-Matten was taken by surprise when Maxton Hall, the series she stars in, became a huge success almost overnight. The German actress, who plays Ruby Bell in the Prime Video show “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us,” expressed her disbelief at the show’s rapid rise to fame. Despite feeling overwhelmed by the attention, she is grateful for the growing fanbase and the opportunity to work on a second season.

Initially, Harriet didn’t even know she was auditioning for the role of Ruby. The auditions were kept secret, and the show was referred to as Stuart College, with the characters having different names. It was only during her final audition that she learned the true nature of the project based on Mona Kasten’s novel “Save Me.”

To prepare for her role, Harriet worked closely with an acting coach to understand Ruby’s character on a deeper level. She focused on building the emotional world of Ruby and creating a believable love story filled with intensity and emotion. As the show’s second season is already in production, fans can expect more drama and character development, especially between Ruby and James.

In addition to the central romance, the upcoming season will shine a spotlight on the supporting female characters of Maxton Hall. Harriet expressed her excitement about exploring the female friendships between Lydia, Lin, and Ember in more depth.

The success of “Maxton Hall — The World Between Us” has been remarkable. Not only did the show break records as Prime Video’s most-watched international series, but it also garnered a massive following on social media platforms. Harriet admitted that the show’s popularity and the changes in her surroundings have been overwhelming but also a tremendous privilege.

As she navigates newfound fame and the challenges of portraying a beloved character, Harriet remains grounded and focused on delivering a compelling performance in the upcoming season of Maxton Hall. With the show’s future looking bright and the fanbase growing, she is excited to see where the journey will take her next in the world of streaming entertainment.