Hard Rock International is once again showing its support for the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month with its annual “LOVE OUT LOUD” campaign. This celebration includes special events and offerings at Hard Rock hotels, casinos, cafes, and Rock Shops worldwide. To mark this important time for the LGBTQIA+ community, properties will be donating to LGBTQIA+ organizations in their local communities through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation.

Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, expressed Hard Rock’s commitment to honoring LGBTQIA+ talent, guests, and team members. The “LOVE OUT LOUD” celebration is a way to show ongoing support for friends and allies worldwide, encouraging them to express their authentic selves through music, fashion, and travel.

Hard Rock Hotels will be joining in the Pride celebrations with special events and offerings. Guests can enjoy amenities like in-room record players with albums from iconic LGBTQIA+ artists, curated playlists, and custom Pride speakers. Some properties will offer LOVE OUT LOUD suites and packages in collaboration with local LGBTQIA+ artisans and designers.

Throughout Pride Month, hotels will host events such as Drag Queen shows, Pride Pool Sessions, LGBTQ+ themed entertainment, and more. Guests can also indulge in rainbow cocktails and special VIP amenities. For those interested in booking a stay, they can visit hotel.hardrock.com.

In Dublin, Hard Rock Hotel will once again partner with Irish fashion designer Colin Horgan to create a Love Out Loud suite. This unique suite will showcase Horgan’s signature design features, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience. Reservations for this Pride bedroom can be made at: https://hotel.hardrock.com/dublin/pride.aspx.

Additionally, Rock Shops will be selling a special collection featuring the iconic Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt with a Pride logo, along with a tank top, tumbler, and pin. These items will be available in retail stores and online at shop.hardrock.com until August 31, 2024.

For more information on Hard Rock International’s Love Out Loud campaign, you can visit their website at: https://www.hardrock.com/pride-2024.aspx. This Pride Month, join Hard Rock in celebrating love, diversity, and inclusivity!