Adam Sandler Returns with ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

After 28 years since the release of the original “Happy Gilmore,” fans of the 1996 classic comedy can rejoice as Adam Sandler gears up for a sequel. The beloved actor, who also co-wrote and starred in the first film, is set to reprise his role as the hot-tempered yet talented golf prodigy, Happy Gilmore. The sequel, aptly titled “Happy Gilmore 2,” promises to bring back the charm and humor that made the original a fan favorite.

Star-Studded Cast and New Faces Join the Fun

Joining Sandler in the sequel are familiar faces from the original film, including Julie Bowen as Virginia Venit and Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin. Bowen will reprise her role as the romantic interest of Happy, while McDonald will once again portray the cocky pro golfer who stands in Happy’s way. The return of these fan-favorite characters is sure to delight long-time fans of the franchise.

In addition to the returning cast members, “Happy Gilmore 2” will introduce new faces to the mix. Comedian Drew Carey is rumored to make an appearance in the sequel, following in the footsteps of Bob Barker, who appeared in the original film. Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is also set to make a cameo in the film, adding a touch of sports star power to the comedy. Furthermore, Bad Bunny, known for his music and recent forays into Hollywood, has been confirmed for a role in the sequel, bringing his unique style to the film.

Production and Filming Details

While the original “Happy Gilmore” was set in the world of professional golf, the sequel is expected to continue the story with the same blend of sports and comedy. Filming for “Happy Gilmore 2” is set to take place in various locations across New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset counties. Production is scheduled to run from September through November, with Adam Sandler teasing fans with behind-the-scenes glimpses of the filming process on social media.

As for the release date of the highly anticipated sequel, no official date has been announced yet. With the film still in the early stages of production, fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see Happy Gilmore back in action on the big screen.

In conclusion, “Happy Gilmore 2” promises to bring back the laughter and heartwarming moments that made the original film a classic. With a mix of returning cast members and new faces joining the fun, the sequel is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the original and newcomers alike. Stay tuned for more updates on the release date and additional details about the film as production continues.