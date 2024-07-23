Benny Blanco took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday message for his girlfriend Selena Gomez, who turned 32 on July 22. The producer posted two pictures of the couple, one showing Selena in a long beige cardigan next to Benny dressed in a white teddy bear costume, and another of Selena hugging a white stuffed bear similar to Benny’s outfit.

In his caption, Benny expressed his love for Selena, reminiscing about playing a teddy bear in one of her music videos and now being hers in real life. Selena responded with an “I love you” and a teddy bear emoji, showing her appreciation for the sweet gesture.

Selena also shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on Instagram, including a photo of herself in a yellow dress in front of a “Happy Birthday Selena” balloon sign. Benny commented on her post, expressing his admiration for her with a reference to a Jay-Z lyric.

The couple has been inseparable since announcing their relationship in December 2023. During an interview with Howard Stern, Benny described Selena as his best friend and talked about the special bond they share. He mentioned how Selena inspires him and how being with her makes him feel like he’s in the best possible world.

In addition to celebrating her birthday, Selena also used her platform to promote the Rare Impact Fund, which has raised over $15 million for youth mental health. She thanked her fans for their support and encouraged them to donate to the fund, emphasizing the importance of mental health awareness.

Selena’s dedication to philanthropy and her close relationship with Benny Blanco show a different side of the pop star, highlighting her commitment to making a positive impact on the world. As she continues to inspire others with her music and advocacy work, Selena Gomez proves that she is not only a talented artist but also a compassionate and caring individual.