Hannah Waddingham was a vision in a bright summer dress at Wimbledon, despite the cloudy and drizzly weather. The Ted Lasso star, 49, stunned in a plunting purple dress with a bold floral print and halter-neck style, showing off her toned arms. She accessorized with white statement shades and sandals, looking radiant as she posed outside the VIP entrance.

Lauren Silverman opted for a chic tennis whites look, wearing a midi dress with a black belt cinching her waist. Influencer Paige Lorenze rocked a strapless polka dot dress, while GB News star Isabel Webster paired her spotty number with a white blazer. Emma Weymouth flaunted her legs in a floral print mini dress, staying warm with a tennis jacket.

Despite the rain delaying play for over two hours on some courts at SW19, spectators were excited for the matches scheduled for the day. The Centre Court and Court One roofs were ready to be used if needed to ensure matches could go ahead, including stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Naomi Osaka, and Jannik Sinner.

The day’s matchups included men’s fifth seed Daniil Medvedev playing France’s Alexandre Mukker on Centre Court, while Naomi Osaka faced American Emma Navarro. British ace Emma Raducanu took on Elise Mertens on Court No.1, and Carlos Alcaraz played against Australian Aleksandar Vukic. Women’s second seed Coco Gauff competed against Romanian Anca Todoni.

Guests at Wimbledon, including Hannah Waddingham, enjoyed the Champagne Lanson suite celebrations, marking the 47th year of the House’s association with The Championships. They indulged in a private Champagne reception, seated lunch, and afternoon tea, mingling with celebrities like Dawn O’Porter and Dermot O’Leary.

Hannah Waddingham’s busy week continued as she prepared to perform the National Anthem at the upcoming Formula 1 Qatar Airways 2024 British Grand Prix. Hannah expressed her excitement and privilege to be a part of such a significant event, showing her support for British drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris.

Other celebrities spotted at Wimbledon included Jodie Kidd, Beverley Knight, Mel C, Joel Dommett, and Maria Sharapova, adding to the glamour of the event. The atmosphere remained lively despite the rain delays, with guests enjoying Pimm’s, an Official Partner of Wimbledon, at the iconic Pimm’s on the Hill.

As the matches resumed and the excitement of Wimbledon continued, guests and celebrities alike relished in the prestigious event, showcasing their style and enthusiasm for the sport. The day at Wimbledon was filled with fashion, sportsmanship, and star-studded moments, making it a memorable experience for all in attendance.