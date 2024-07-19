Hannah Spearritt, a former member of the popular group S Club 7, has decided to make a surprising career change following a series of unfortunate events. She and her partner Adam Thomas had set up a café called Earth & Fire in Twickenham, South West London in 2022 after being inspired by a life-changing trip to Costa Rica in 2018. However, due to rising costs and setbacks, they have decided to sell the café and move to Costa Rica to start farming.

Hannah, who is 43 years old and has two young daughters, expressed her desire to live a simple life in Costa Rica, away from the challenges they faced in the UK. Despite her success in the music industry, earning £150,000 a year during S Club 7’s heyday, recent years have been tough for her. The family even had to stay in an office after being quoted a high price for a short-term rental.

Tragedy struck when Hannah’s bandmate, Paul Cattermole, passed away in April 2023. This, along with her struggles with a painkiller addiction following a botched breast implant surgery, has taken a toll on her. Now, she is looking forward to a fresh start in Costa Rica, hoping to live off the land with her daughters.

Hannah’s decision to move to Costa Rica reflects a growing trend of people seeking a simpler and more sustainable lifestyle. The country’s natural beauty and focus on eco-friendly practices make it an attractive destination for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

Living on a farm in Costa Rica can provide a sense of fulfillment and connection to nature that is often lacking in urban environments. By growing their own food and living off the land, Hannah and her family can embrace a more sustainable way of life while enjoying the tranquility of rural living.

While it may be a big change for Hannah and her family, it is clear that they are excited about the possibilities that await them in Costa Rica. Moving away from the stresses of running a café in London to a simpler life on a farm could be just what they need to find peace and happiness after a challenging period in their lives.