Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is seeking a dismissal or a new trial in light of recent developments in Alec Baldwin’s criminal case. After Baldwin’s manslaughter trial was dismissed with prejudice due to misconduct by state investigators, Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, Jason Bowles, has requested a reexamination of her case.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer made her ruling after Baldwin’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, argued that state investigators failed to properly disclose evidence in the case. Sommer stated, “The late discovery of this evidence has impacted the fundamental fairness of the proceedings. There is no way for the court to right this wrong. The sanction of dismissal is the only warranted remedy.”

In response to this decision, Bowles argued that Gutierrez-Reed’s case should be reconsidered for the same reason. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity of the judicial system and ensuring fair treatment for his client.

Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March and sentenced to 18 months at a New Mexico Correctional Facility. During the trial, she gave an emotional statement in court, expressing her dismay at being portrayed as a “monster” by the media and offering her prayers to the family of the victim, Halyna Hutchins.

The case has been ongoing since the tragic incident on the set of Rust in October 2021, where a prop gun was discharged, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The production faced numerous challenges and safety concerns before and after the fatal shooting, leading to a halt in filming and a series of investigations.

As the legal proceedings continue, Gutierrez-Reed’s legal team is pushing for a fair and just reevaluation of her case in light of the recent developments in Baldwin’s trial. They are seeking to ensure that all relevant evidence is properly disclosed and that the judicial system upholds its integrity throughout the process. The outcome of Gutierrez-Reed’s motion remains to be seen as the legal proceedings unfold.