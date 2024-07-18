Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer for the movie Rust, is requesting to have her case dismissed following the collapse of Alec Baldwin’s trial, her lawyer confirmed. Jason Bowles stated that they will be filing based on discovery violations that have occurred throughout Gutierrez-Reed’s case and are still ongoing. He expressed shock at the new information he learned during Baldwin’s trial collapse last week.

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin was involved in a tragic incident on the set of Rust where a prop gun he was holding fired a live round, resulting in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter, and his trial began earlier this month. However, the case was dismissed by Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on July 13 after his lawyers argued that prosecutors had hidden evidence related to Hutchins’ death.

The judge’s decision to dismiss Baldwin’s case with prejudice left him visibly emotional in court, where he was seen sobbing and hugging his family. Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyer, Bowles, praised the judge’s ruling, stating that she made the right decision based on the law and facts surrounding Baldwin’s case dismissal. He emphasized that the judge found the state had engaged in misconduct and that the discovery violations had a devastating impact on both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed.

Gutierrez-Reed had previously been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in relation to Hutchins’ death and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. The tragedy that occurred on the Rust film set drew significant public attention, leading to criticism of both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed. In response to the incident, many movie sets have since implemented enhanced safety protocols for handling prop guns.

The developments in Gutierrez-Reed’s case following Baldwin’s trial collapse highlight the legal complexities and challenges surrounding the Rust film set tragedy. The impact of the incident on all parties involved, including Baldwin, Gutierrez-Reed, and the broader film industry, underscores the importance of upholding safety standards and accountability in movie productions. Moving forward, it remains crucial for all individuals working with prop guns to prioritize safety measures to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.