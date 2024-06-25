Hannah Cooper, a model married to The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, recently posed in a stunning white swimsuit for a beach photoshoot. The swimsuit, held together by rainbow-colored strings, highlighted her trim figure. However, Hannah is not just about striking poses as she recently traded in her swimsuit for blue denim dungarees and a hard helmet to go Monster Truck driving. This adventurous experience was captured for the Never Have I Ever podcast that she co-hosts with Joel.

The couple’s love story began in May 2017, and they tied the knot two years later in a beautiful ceremony in Mykonos, Greece. Love Island narrator Iain Stirling officiated their wedding, which Joel described as the best day of his life. With only 28 guests in attendance, the couple wanted to ensure that their closest friends and family had a wonderful time celebrating their union.

Before meeting Hannah, Joel released a memoir detailing his romantic encounters with 40 women. The book, titled “It’s Not Me It’s Them: Confessions Of A Hopeless Modern Romance,” culminated in Joel proposing to Hannah. Reflecting on their marriage, Joel expressed gratitude for how well things have turned out and how lucky he feels to have Hannah as his partner.

Joel affectionately refers to Hannah as “Sexy Sexpot of Sex,” while she simply calls him Joel. Their playful dynamic and genuine love for each other have endeared them to fans and followers.

Hannah’s willingness to embrace new experiences, from modeling swimsuits to driving Monster Trucks, showcases her adventurous spirit and down-to-earth nature. Her relationship with Joel is built on mutual respect, love, and a shared sense of humor, making them a beloved couple in the entertainment industry.

As Hannah continues to dazzle in her professional endeavors and personal life, fans eagerly anticipate what exciting adventures she and Joel will embark on next. Their story serves as a reminder that true love knows no bounds and that embracing life’s adventures together can strengthen the bond between partners.