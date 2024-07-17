Reality TV star Hannah Ann Sluss recently shared some stunning photos of herself in a blue bikini after tying the knot with NFL star Jake Funk. The 28-year-old former winner of The Bachelor series eloped to Italy for a private ceremony a month ago and later celebrated with a lavish reception in Miami.

Hannah, who previously competed for the heart of airline pilot Peter Webber on the show, found love with Jake after a tumultuous breakup with Peter. In a recent podcast interview, she opened up about the split, expressing relief that she was no longer in a relationship where she didn’t feel fully loved and appreciated.

The Tennessee native has been enjoying her time with Jake, as evidenced by the romantic honeymoon photos she shared on her Instagram account. The couple got engaged in January last year, and their love story has been capturing the hearts of fans ever since.

Hannah’s beach photos in the blue bikini not only showcase her stunning beauty but also symbolize a new chapter in her life filled with happiness and love. Despite the challenges she faced in the past, she has emerged stronger and more confident in her decision to move forward with Jake by her side.

As fans continue to follow Hannah’s journey, her story serves as a reminder that true love is worth waiting for and that happiness can be found when least expected. With Jake Funk as her partner in life, Hannah Ann Sluss is embracing the future with optimism and excitement.