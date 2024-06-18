Halle Berry had a funny wardrobe malfunction recently. The 57-year-old actress was struggling to take off her outfit in a video shared on social media. She was laughing with her stylist, Lindsay Flores, as they tried to remove her top. The outfit was a black-and-white Anna Quan look, with an oversized white blouse and a black tube top. Halle completed the look with a black midi skirt and black heels.

In the video, Halle and Lindsay were trying to get the top off, but it was stuck. Halle had to flash her breasts a few times as they tried to free her arms. Lindsay even licked Halle’s elbow to help the top come off. Eventually, they managed to get the outfit off and Halle could change in peace. She posted the funny video on Instagram, and many celebrities like Viola Davis and Chelsea Handler commented on it.

Halle Berry was attending the IFM’s Annual Functional Medicine Conference in Las Vegas where she shared the video of her outfit mishap. She has been speaking out about women’s health issues, especially perimenopause and menopause. Halle wants to empower women and make a difference in their lives during her “second act.”

Recently, Halle Berry’s boyfriend, Van Hunt, posted a NSFW tribute to her on Mother’s Day. He shared a nude photo of Halle on Instagram, showing her standing naked on a balcony. Halle and Van do not have children together, but she has a daughter, Nahla, with her ex Gabriel Aubry, and a son, Maceo, with her ex Olivier Martinez.

In a recent interview, Halle talked about her role in the new psychological thriller, Never Let Go, where she plays a mother willing to do anything for her kids. She mentioned that she always thinks of her real kids while acting in such roles. The movie is set to be released on September 27th. Halle Berry is known for being a devoted mother and always putting her children first.