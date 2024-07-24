Halle Berry recently marked the 20th anniversary of her iconic role as Catwoman in a bold and daring way. The 57-year-old Oscar winner took to Instagram to share a series of photos where she posed in just panties and a mask, with two cute black kittens strategically covering her bare chest.

In the caption of the post, Berry wrote, “And STILL… meow! It’s been 20 years today since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life. She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!”

The actress also took the time to thank her friend for helping her rescue the black kittens that appeared in her yard. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with praise and admiration for Berry’s fearless anniversary post. Some fans defended the film “Catwoman” and commended Berry for her performance, despite the harsh criticism it faced upon its release in 2004.

Berry recently opened up about the challenges she faced after the release of the film in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She expressed her frustration at being singled out for the movie’s failure and received a Razzie award for worst performance. Despite the criticism, Berry’s celebratory post not only showcases her enduring connection to the character but also highlights her playful and confident spirit that continues to captivate her audience even after two decades.

It is clear that Halle Berry’s portrayal of Catwoman has left a lasting impact on her fans and the entertainment industry as a whole. Her ability to embrace and celebrate such a controversial role with grace and confidence is a testament to her resilience and unwavering spirit as a performer. Berry’s anniversary post serves as a reminder of her talent and dedication to her craft, solidifying her status as one of Hollywood’s most beloved and iconic stars.