Halle Berry, 57, has accused her ex-husband Olivier Martinez, 58, of delaying the completion of their agreed-upon therapy sessions as part of their co-parenting agreement for their 10-year-old son Maceo. According to legal documents obtained by The Post, Berry claimed that Martinez decided to defer the therapy sessions until September due to his summer travel plans.

The exes, who were married from 2013 to 2016, have been involved in a contentious divorce battle that is set to continue until 2023. In May, they reached a new co-parenting agreement that included sessions with a co-parenting coach, joint sessions, and individual sessions. Berry’s current partner, Van Hunt, is also allowed to attend the joint meetings.

However, Berry alleged that Martinez has not been cooperating with the agreed-upon schedule and has decided to take the summer off to travel in Europe instead of attending the therapy sessions. She claimed that all co-parenting sessions are conducted over Zoom and that she has tried to foster a better co-parenting relationship with Martinez but has been met with resistance.

Berry filed court documents in Los Angeles requesting the court to intervene and force Martinez to stick to the agreed-upon schedule. She claimed that his actions harm their son Maceo and further strain their already troubled relationship. Martinez has since responded to Berry’s allegations, accusing her of harassment and attempting to strong-arm him using her wealth and legal resources.

The couple finalized their divorce in August 2023, granting them joint legal custody of Maceo. Berry agreed to pay Martinez $8,000 in monthly child support and additional support based on her income. She also agreed to cover Maceo’s private school expenses directly to the school. Berry also shares a 16-year-old daughter, Nahla, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

The ongoing legal battle between Berry and Martinez highlights the challenges of co-parenting after a divorce and the importance of following agreed-upon schedules for the well-being of their children. It remains to be seen how the court will respond to Berry’s request for intervention in their co-parenting agreement.