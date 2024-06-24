Si King, one half of the beloved Hairy Bikers duo, recently announced that the Hairy Bikers brand will come to an end following the passing of his best friend and partner, Dave Myers. Their partnership spanned two decades, during which they created numerous cooking TV shows, books, and live appearances that were cherished by many. Dave, aged 66, lost his battle with cancer in February, and Si, 57, has decided that it would not be appropriate for him to continue the Hairy Bikers journey without his dear friend by his side.

Si expressed in an interview with The Guardian that the Hairy Bikers brand cannot continue without Dave, stating, “It can’t be the Hairy Bikers 2.0. That’s not going to happen. It wouldn’t be respectful.” The passing of Dave has deeply impacted Si, and he acknowledged that their friendship was built on mutual respect and admiration for each other. Si reminisced about Dave’s unwavering positivity and shared that they had always supported each other through their differences.

Reflecting on their time together as the Hairy Bikers, Si admitted that it was an exhausting yet rewarding experience. He mentioned that they both needed to listen to their bodies and take a moment to pause. Despite the end of their partnership, Si revealed that their final cookbook, “Our Family Favourites,” will be released in October as a tribute to Dave. The cookbook holds a special place in Si’s heart as it was a project he and Dave had discussed extensively.

Si King also mentioned that he was devastated when Dave first told him about his cancer diagnosis in 2022. The news of Dave’s passing led to an outpouring of support from fans and well-wishers, with thousands of motorcyclists gathering to celebrate Dave’s life and raise funds for charity. Dave’s warm-hearted nature and his memorable appearance on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 further endeared him to the public.

The bond between Si and Dave extended beyond their cooking adventures, as they initially connected over their shared interests in food and motorcycles while working in the film industry. Their friendship blossomed into a successful partnership that saw them become household names in the world of TV cooking. The duo’s final project together, “The Hairy Bikers Go West,” showcased their enduring camaraderie and love for food as they traveled across Britain.

As Si King navigates this period of transition and loss, he continues to honor Dave’s memory through their shared cookbook and the cherished memories they created together. The legacy of the Hairy Bikers lives on in the hearts of fans who have been touched by their infectious enthusiasm for food and friendship.