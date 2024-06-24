Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a sheer lace outfit for a date night with her husband, Justin Bieber. The Rhode Skin founder, who is expecting her first child with the singer, was radiant as they headed out for dinner in New York City on June 22. She wore a lingerie-inspired sheer jumpsuit with black lace details under a leather trench coat. Hailey completed her all-black ensemble with sunglasses, pointed heels, and a leather purse, adding a pop of color with a hot pink phone case.

Since announcing her pregnancy in May, Hailey has been captivating fans with her chic fashion choices. She has been seen sporting various stylish looks while proudly showing off her baby bump. From a black romper paired with a brown coat to a white crop top and black cargo pants in Japan, Hailey has been embracing her maternity style with grace.

Despite her fashionable appearances, Hailey has also been candid about the challenges of pregnancy. She recently shared on her Instagram Stories about experiencing lower back pain, showing that pregnancy isn’t always easy, even for celebrities like her.

While Hailey and Justin kept their growing family out of the spotlight for some time, they have started sharing glimpses of their journey to parenthood. Hailey posted photos from her shoot for Saint Laurent’s Summer 2024 fashion campaign, revealing that she was four months pregnant at the time.

Throughout her pregnancy, Hailey has been sharing moments with her fans, including sweet kisses with Justin, casual outings in oversized T-shirts, and glamorous red carpet appearances. The couple, who officially tied the knot in 2019, have been enjoying this special time together as they prepare to welcome their little one.

As Hailey’s baby bump continues to grow, she has been embracing her changing body and evolving style. From sheer tops and lace dresses to casual tees and leather jackets, she proves that maternity fashion can be both chic and comfortable. The couple’s recent trip to Japan showcased their love for each other and their excitement about starting a family together.

Hailey’s journey to motherhood is filled with love, joy, and stylish moments that inspire fans around the world. Whether she’s dressed up for a night out or relaxing in comfy loungewear, Hailey’s maternity style reflects her personality and grace. As she navigates the ups and downs of pregnancy, Hailey remains a fashion icon and role model for women everywhere.