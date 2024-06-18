Hailey Bieber, the 27-year-old Rhode Skin founder, was spotted in Los Angeles proudly displaying her baby bump while out with her husband, Justin Bieber. The couple recently announced their pregnancy news in a heartwarming video from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. Hailey looked stunning in a white crop top and blazer, while Justin kept it casual in neon green athletic shorts and a band tee.

According to sources close to the couple, Hailey is currently six months along and the pair are thrilled to start a family together. They are looking forward to this new chapter in their lives and are surrounding themselves with loved ones to share in their joy. Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, expressed her excitement at becoming a grandmother in a sweet Instagram video.

The couple has been open about their desire to have children in the past, with sources revealing that Justin has always wanted to be a young father. Both Hailey and Justin are committed to their relationship and are eagerly preparing for the arrival of their little one. They have been seeking advice, reading baby books, and leaning on their family for support.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in September 2018 and have been looking forward to starting a family together. They see parenthood as a way to deepen their bond and take their relationship to a new level. The couple is excited to become parents and are confident that they will make a great team in raising their child.

As Hailey’s pregnancy progresses, the couple is focusing on staying healthy and informed to ensure a smooth transition into parenthood. They are grateful for this blessing and are dedicated to creating a loving and nurturing environment for their baby. Hailey’s pregnancy glow is evident, and Justin is fully committed to supporting her every step of the way.

With the support of their families and a strong foundation in their relationship, Hailey and Justin are ready to embrace the journey of parenthood. They are filled with anticipation and love as they await the arrival of their little one. The couple’s excitement is contagious, and fans are eagerly following along on their journey to becoming parents.