Hailey Bieber, at 27 years old, has shared her pregnancy journey with the public as she eagerly awaits the arrival of her first child with husband Justin Bieber. She decided to reveal her pregnancy when she was six months along, choosing not to hide her joy any longer. In a recent interview with W magazine, Hailey opened up about her experiences with morning sickness, her pregnancy diet, and the reasons behind her timing of the announcement.

Despite being able to keep her pregnancy private for a while due to not showing much, Hailey expressed that she felt burdened by keeping such a significant secret. She wanted to be able to enjoy her pregnancy openly and not feel the need to hide it. This led her to share the news in a heartfelt Instagram video, where she and Justin renewed their vows, showcasing her growing baby bump.

In terms of her diet during pregnancy, Hailey emphasized the importance of listening to what her body and the baby need. She has been focusing on consuming protein-rich foods such as eggs, chicken, and steak, along with enjoying premade health items and kombucha. Despite having a private chef for evening meals, Hailey mentioned that she lets the baby’s cravings guide her food choices, even if it means indulging in pizza.

While navigating pregnancy, Hailey is also cherishing the time she has left with Justin before their family expands. She acknowledged the emotional journey of preparing to welcome a new life into their world. Hailey admitted that she has distanced herself from her Baldwin family due to her independence and desire to create her own path.

As a public figure, Hailey has faced criticism and negativity from online trolls, particularly regarding her relationship with Justin and comparisons to his past. She shared the challenges of dealing with hurtful comments and attempts to compartmentalize the negativity. Despite the scrutiny, Hailey remains focused on her happiness and the life she is building with her husband.

Overall, Hailey’s candid interview sheds light on the personal aspects of her pregnancy journey, from diet choices to emotional reflections. She highlights the importance of self-care, listening to her body, and staying true to herself amidst public scrutiny. Hailey’s openness about her experiences provides insight into the complexities of navigating pregnancy in the spotlight while staying grounded in what truly matters.