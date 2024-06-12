Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s makeup artist has revealed the ultimate summer makeup routine that will have you looking fresh and radiant all season long. Mary Phillips, the pro behind some of the most iconic looks of these celebrities, shared her favorite products and techniques with Vogue to help you achieve a sun-kissed glow that is perfect for the summer.

When it comes to the foundation, Phillips recommends the Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation for a flawless base. She also suggests using the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks blush stick, Rhode Peptide Lip Tint lip gloss, Gucci Poudre De Beauté Éclat Soleil Bronzing Powder bronzer, and Make Up For Ever HD Skin Face Essentials palette for an all-in-one makeup solution.

For the summer of 2024, Phillips predicts that dewy skin, fresh makeup, and blush-y cheeks will be the go-to look. She emphasizes the importance of using vibrant colors and unique finishes, such as faux freckles, tinted balmy lips, and pops of color on the eyes. She recommends incorporating peach and pink hues for a natural and effortless makeup look that enhances your beauty.

To achieve the perfect contour and highlight, Phillips suggests using the Make Up For Ever HD Skin Face Essentials palette or Tom Ford’s Shade and Illuminate duo. She advises lightly contouring the cheekbones, jawline, and hairline, while highlighting the forehead, nose, and under the eyes for a radiant finish.

When it comes to the complexion, Phillips recommends blending contour and highlight together before applying a lightweight foundation or tinted moisturizer. She praises BareMinerals’ Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer for its hydrating formula and SPF protection, as well as Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation for a weightless and dewy finish.

For a natural flush of color, Phillips suggests adding cream blush to the cheeks, forehead, nose, and eyelids. She recommends Saie’s Dew Blush or Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks for a long-lasting and sun-kissed effect. Setting powder is also essential to lock in the cream products and reduce oiliness, with Laura Mercier’s Translucent Loose Setting Powder or Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder being top choices.

To warm up the skin and enhance the cream products, Phillips recommends using Gucci’s bronzer and blush. She emphasizes the importance of using a fluffy brush to apply the products for a soft and natural finish. For the eyes, a dust of bronzer, curled lashes, and a coat of mascara are all you need for a simple and chic look.

Finish off the makeup routine with a glossy lip tint for a high-shine and hydrating finish. Phillips recommends Lancôme Juicy Tubes or Rhode Peptide Lip Tint for a luscious and vibrant lip color. Remember to have fun with your makeup this summer and embrace the vibrant colors and effortless beauty trends recommended by the expert.