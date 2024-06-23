Hailey Bieber recently took to her Instagram Story to proudly show off her growing baby bump in a stylish lace black dress. The photo showcased the 27-year-old model posing in front of a mirror, wearing a chic form-fitting dress with lace details. Despite the black-and-white filter, Hailey’s baby bump was the focal point of the picture as she stood slightly to the side to emphasize it.

In May, Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple shared the exciting news in a heartwarming video from their vow renewal ceremony. Since then, both Hailey and Justin have been sharing glimpses of their pregnancy journey on social media.

Hailey has been open about some of the common pregnancy symptoms she has been experiencing, such as lower back pain. She has also shared endearing nicknames she has for her unborn child, referring to it as “little bean” and “little cherry blossom.” Additionally, she humorously revealed her biggest craving, which consists of egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, adding a playful note by stating, “And no, you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Sources close to the couple have expressed their excitement for Hailey and Justin as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple is eagerly looking forward to starting a family of their own and are embracing this beautiful experience together. According to insiders, Justin has complete confidence in Hailey’s natural caregiving abilities and believes she will make an amazing mother. Similarly, Hailey has always believed that Justin will be a fantastic dad.

The news of Hailey’s pregnancy has been met with joy and well wishes from their families, loved ones, and fans. The couple is surrounded by support as they prepare for this new chapter in their lives. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more exciting content.