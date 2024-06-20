Hailey Bieber, the 27-year-old model, is proudly showing off her baby bump in a recent social media post. Expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber, Hailey shared a series of photos in lingerie and a blue floral bandeau top. She captioned the post with emojis and promoted her new line of Rhode Skin blush.

Providing regular updates on her pregnancy journey, Hailey recently shared about experiencing lower back pain, a common pregnancy symptom. She also joked about her cravings, revealing a unique combination of egg salad, pickles, and hot sauce. The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, are excited to become parents and have received support and well-wishes from family and friends.

Sources close to Justin and Hailey revealed that they are both looking forward to parenthood and believe they will make a great team. Hailey has been feeling blessed and glowing throughout her pregnancy, with Justin being attentive and supportive. On Father’s Day, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, expressed her love and excitement for her son becoming a father.

The couple shared their pregnancy news in May through photos and videos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. They are thrilled to be starting a family together and have the full support of their loved ones. Hailey has always been seen as a natural caretaker, while Justin is expected to be an amazing dad.

The couple’s journey into parenthood has been met with joy and anticipation from fans and well-wishers. As they await the arrival of their little one, Justin and Hailey are focused on building a strong and loving family. Their dedication to each other and their future child is evident in their actions and words, showcasing the love and commitment they share as a couple.