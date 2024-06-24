Hailey Bieber, the 27-year-old model, recently displayed her baby bump in a delightful photo taken at a pop-up event for her beauty brand Rhode. Accompanied by her longtime friend Justine Skye, 28, Hailey shared an adorable moment with her fans at the event. The picture captured the significant change in their lives over the past year, especially highlighting Hailey’s pregnancy with her and Justin Bieber’s first child.

Dressed in a figure-hugging beige dress, Hailey elegantly flaunted her baby bump, which was subtly visible under a matching jacket. The photo captured her joy and excitement as she posed with Justine, who looked stunning in a white dress paired with a matching jacket. The two friends playfully pushed their stomachs together, symbolizing the new phase in Hailey’s life. The caption “This year” added a heartfelt touch to the photo, showcasing the journey they had embarked on.

Prior to the recent snapshot, Hailey shared a throwback photo from “Last year” featuring her and Justine. In this picture, Hailey wore a slim mini-dress with a plunging neckline, while her friend opted for a white cropped tank top and black pants. The contrast between the two photos highlighted the significant milestone that Hailey was celebrating with her pregnancy announcement.

Hailey and Justin shared the news of their pregnancy in early May, capturing intimate moments on social media. The photos shared by the couple depicted Justin cradling Hailey’s baby bump and capturing serene moments in a picturesque field. Since then, Hailey has been updating her fans about her pregnancy journey, showcasing her maternity fashion and sharing candid insights into her experiences. From pregnancy cravings to unexpected pains, she has been transparent about the highs and lows of expecting a child.

One of the endearing details shared by Hailey was the cute nickname she had given her baby, “Lil Bean.” This personal touch reflected the excitement and affection she felt towards her unborn child. As she navigates the journey of motherhood, Hailey’s openness and vulnerability have resonated with her followers, creating a sense of connection and shared experiences.

The photo shared at the Rhode pop-up event not only celebrated Hailey’s pregnancy but also highlighted the bond of friendship between her and Justine. Their journey from last year to this year symbolized growth, change, and the beauty of embracing new beginnings. As fans eagerly await more updates from Hailey, the heartfelt moments captured in the photos serve as a reminder of the joy and anticipation that come with welcoming a new life into the world.