Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently opened up about the death threats and hateful comments she has been receiving on social media since her release from prison. In a recent episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, she read out a disturbing message she received online where she was called a “poor excuse for a human being” and wished harm upon her.

The 32-year-old expressed her concerns about the backlash she has been facing since gaining fame after leaving prison. She worries about her safety in public and whether she may encounter dangerous individuals who disagree with her actions. Gypsy fears that she may be at risk of physical harm from extreme critics.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Her ex-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, was convicted of first-degree murder for carrying out the killing and is currently serving a life sentence. Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, claiming she was a victim of Munchausen by proxy, a form of abuse where Dee Dee convinced everyone she was terminally ill and subjected her to unnecessary medical treatments.

Despite her traumatic past, Gypsy is now facing a new set of challenges as she navigates life outside of prison and deals with the negative attention she receives online. She worries about her safety and the potential threats she may encounter from those who disagree with her actions. Gypsy remains hopeful that she can move forward and rebuild her life after the turmoil she has experienced.